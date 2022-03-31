One of Breitling’s renowned silhouettes – the Navitimer – is celebrating its 70th birthday this year. To make the party feel even more festive, it’s introducing more colors and updating the movements. These new faces incorporate all three sizes: 46 mm, 43 mm, and 41 mm. Pricing of the B01 watch collection ranges anywhere between $9,000 to $37,500.

The cost depends on the material and diameter of the chronograph’s case. We prefer ours to be in stainless steel, but the 18-karat red gold option looks classy as well. For sure, there will be enthusiasts who prefer their B01 Navitimer crafted with precious metal.

Breitling likewise lets you pick between a leather strap or metal bracelet to accompany your timepiece. In addition to the black, white, and silver dials of the series, the 70th anniversary of the Navitimer welcomes shades of green, blue, and copper.

Meanwhile, the bezel inserts are still only available in black or white colorways. Other tweaks include a flatter slide rule and a domed sapphire crystal on top. The mix of brushed and polished finishes further enhances the refined aesthetics of the timekeeping instruments.

Going back to the B01 Navitimer’s dial, it sports applied stick hour markers and a red-tipped second hand. Super-LumiNova coats the hour hand, minute hand, and edges of the indices for low-light visibility. The date window is set within the 6 o’clock sub-dial, while the AOPA wings emblem sits below the 12 o’clock hour marker.

An exhibition caseback with a sapphire window showcases the skeletonized rotor of its in-house self-winding caliber. The 47-jewel Breitling 01 Manufacture boasts a 70-hour power reserve. With all of these, the B01 Navitimer is as striking and sophisticated as ever.

Images courtesy of Breitling