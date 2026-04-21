The type of pillow you sleep on can affect your quality of sleep. If it’s too soft or too hard for comfort, it can put pressure on your head and, ultimately, cause aches and pains to reverberate down your body. Hence, the birth of ergonomic pillows, either made from memory foam or latex, that support the head and cradle the neck. Yukihiro Takenouchi, founder of Rirakuru, a “relaxation salon brand” in Japan, further enhanced comfort with the Mirakuru pillow, which self-adjusts to provide continuous support as you toss and turn in bed.

As we age, we tend to become sedentary during sleep. The lack of movement and staying in one position all night can put a strain on other areas of the body. This is where Takenouchi’s product comes in. It provides gentle support for back and side sleepers, featuring six multi-directional air chambers that inflate and deflate to shift your head’s position during sleep.

The Mirakuru pillow requires no app and offers a simple plug-and-play setup. Instead, an external component you place on your bedside table stores all of the powered components. Meanwhile, inside the pillow itself are airbags that inflate and deflate quietly below 50 dB, gently changing your head’s position as you sleep. The movements help prevent the possible buildup of pressure on or around your head and neck.

There are four vertical and two horizontal airbags that create subtle multi-directional movements. Takenouchi says the pillow helps you wake up feeling lighter, more energized, and refreshed. It comes in a universal “fit” and weighs about 4.2 kg.

Images courtesy of Yukihiro Takenouchi