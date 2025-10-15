After what many felt was a botched ending to a phenomenal TV series adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, the franchise remains just as popular. With a fair share of fans around the world, Realme understands there is a lucrative demand for special edition handsets. Behold the 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition.

Keep in mind that it’s not the first collaborative device to hit the highly competitive smartphone market. There were plenty of cool partnerships before, and more will surely follow in the future. Nevertheless, let’s shine the spotlight on the 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition to see what makes it worth the extra.

Awesome Freebies

Firstly, there is the exclusive packaging it ships in, which shows the sigils of the nine Great Houses on the sides. Modeled after the wooden box that held the dragon eggs, it opens to reveal a pop-up Iron Throne along with a miniature map of Westeros.

The seat also doubles as a display stand for your 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition. Inside are other cool extras, such as the mysterious letters, stickers, postcards, and a “Hand Of The King” SIM ejector tool. Specifications-wise, it retains the same specs as the standard variant.

Hardware And Cool Details

It means each unit is equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, and a 50 MP Sony IMX896 main shooter. From a cosmetic perspective, however, we have a golden metal frame and a CNC-machined camera bumper with dragon claws also in gold.

Meanwhile, a nanoscale engraving of House Targaryen’s sigil adorns the bottom of the Dragonfire Black Leather back cover. In addition to its textural detail, the material shifts from black to red when the temperature rises. The 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition is available now.

Images courtesy of Realme