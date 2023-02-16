If you can’t wait to hit the trails before spring, it’s best to gear up appropriately this season. Although outdoor enthusiasts are generally aware of what the hike calls for, it won’t hurt to double-check their loadout just to be on the safe side. Aside from supplies and survival kits, the Santa Monica from Brandblack seems like an excellent choice.

When you’re heading out somewhere requiring traversal over rough terrain, reliable footwear is essential. As long as you know what to shop for, might as well pick a pair that offers both style and function. Brandblack has been growing its collection and catering to various segments in need of fashionable alternatives over the usual rugged lineup.

The Santa Monica is available in five colorways: White Grey Black, Cement, Black Green, Natural Purple, and Basic Black. As always, our pick goes to the latter since darker shades tend to match with more hues than the others. Let’s start off with the construction as the company opts for a combination of materials to provide comfort and durability.

From what we can observe, the sneakers start with a base upper of mesh which then receives overlays of leather and suede. The latter two are in sections that normally need reinforcement but do not affect the foot’s range of motion.

Synthetic loops hold the round laces in place with the top two eyelets in metal. On the tongue, we can spot the “Brandblack Los Angeles” script in gray. As we swing over to the rear, the heel features a synthetic pull strap to make it easier to slip on and off. Finally, the Santa Monica sports a speckled Vibram multidirectional outsole for exceptional grip and traction.

Images courtesy of Brandblack