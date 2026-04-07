Smart rings have become increasingly popular due its unobtrusive method of health monitoring. They are screen-free yet still offer the same features found in smart watches or fitness bands. The Pin Pulse, for instance, performs non-invasive health checks that bridge the gap between basic fitness tracking and more complex metabolic and cardiovascular monitoring.

It utilizes a mix of motion data, skin temperature tracking, and multi-wavelength optical sensors to collect an amazing 16 different health metrics from the finger alone. These metrics are then analyzed by a localized AI system that determines long-term patterns and not just daily scores.

Additionally, Pin Pulse monitors blood pressure levels and provides insights into high blood glucose assessment. It does so using biometric signal analysis via a companion app. These specific measurements include guided pre-checks to ensure consistent data.

Moreover, it monitors respiratory health and heart metrics, tracks blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and heart rate variability. The sensors monitor sleeping patterns, detect potential breathing issues, such as sleep apnea, and track changes in temperature, stress levels, and hormone levels

Pin Pulse looks sleek with its titanium shell that’s available in three timeless finishes: Gold, Silver, and Black. It weighs under 4grams and is merely 2.7 mm thick (around four times thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9).

It’s wearable day and night, and can withstand dips in water up to 50 meters (5 ATM). It even works continuously without frequent charging ( a single charge lasts for a week). Its automatic data capture is configurable as frequently as every five minutes, ensuring precision and battery optimization.

Images courtesy of The Pin Universe