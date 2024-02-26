When car enthusiasts with discerning tastes and a penchant for high-performance thrills shop for their next ride, motoring pundits typically recommend exotic offerings from the biggest names in the industry. Another popular option suggests the services of aftermarket tuning outfits. A reputable shop which specialises in an esteemed marque shares a highly limited project dubbed the Rocket 1000.

When a number is affixed to a car’s name, it is either the model year, the generation, or just purely for kicks since it sounds cool. BRABUS, on the other hand, does so for a reason and most of you already have a good idea of what those digits are all about. The donor vehicle is a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance bestowed with an extreme upgrade package.

Aware of what the group is usually up to whenever it adds something new to the lineup, they’ve aptly christened this German hybrid as the Rocket 1000. The 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and its electric drive unit combine for a total output of 1,000 horsepower and 1,342 lb-ft of twist. This potent powertrain grants a top speed of 196 mph and a 0-60 mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds.

“Beyond performance figures, the BRABUS Rocket 1000 impresses with its spectacular widebody exterior concept. Specially developed carbon front fenders and wider carbon side panels at the rear axle,” reads the description. Not only does the composite control weight, but the advanced aero setup enhances the overall handling and stability.

Owners and whoever accompanies them for a drive are treated to a luxurious cabin courtesy of the Masterpiece package. Black leather upholstery with BRABUS Ellipse quilting pattern, Heritage branding, and other luxurious appointments. Should the buyer request for a more bespoke touch, the team will gladly comply. The Rocket 1000 wears a set of Monoblock P “Platinum Edition” rims wrapped in Continental SportContact 7 tires.

Images courtesy of BRABUS