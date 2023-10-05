Casino mogul Steve Wynn built his estate, known as “The Old Forge” in 1994 on a nearly 5-acre spread in the affluent Incline Village enclave of Nevada’s Washoe County. It boasts 210 feet of waterfront edge and a private beach, and is nestled on a stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard, otherwise known as “Billionaires’ Row,” where residents include Mark Zuckerberg and tech billionaire Larry Ellison.

The property features a single-family home and a separate guest house. The wood and stone-clad main residence boasts 12,661 square feet of living space marked by a vaulted great room, glazing overlooking the lake, and a wet bar. There’s also a family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless appliances, eat-in island, and a butler’s pantry.

The Old Forge hosts four bedrooms with a luxurious primary suite with en-suite bedrooms and closets and a terrace with a hot tub. Three more bedrooms are in the 1,536-square-foot guesthouse. Other offerings in this lavish estate include a wellness/massage room, gym, a movie theater, a game room with partial kitchen, and a wine room.

There’s also a four-car garage, a private deep-water pier, boat hoist, jet ski platform, and two buoys. Wynn even secured The Old Forge with bulletproof glass on the front doors, massive security system, and a 9-foot fence around the perimeter. Wynn sold his estate for $17 million in 1998 and was purchased again in 2017 by its current owners Nora Lacey, founder of the biotech company Cell Marque, and her husband, Dr. Michael Lacey, who spent millions of dollars renovating the premises, as such the impressive $76,000,000 price tag.

Images courtesy of Christine Perry/Sereno