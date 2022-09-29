BRABUS never ceases to impress us. Just when you thought they delivered the very best, out comes another that blows our minds. It’s no secret that the company is smitten with all things Mercedes-Benz, which makes them the go-to shop for fans of the marque. As for their latest offering, we have the P 900 Rocket Edition.

If sedans and supercars do not cut it, perhaps this souped-up G-Wagen pickup truck is more your style. Make no mistake, since this is the renowned German tuner, we’re talking about, it will live up to the name. Furthermore, it’s not all just about performance as the establishment ensures every machine it builds is brimming with luxury.

This project takes a Mercedes-AMG G63 and endows it with bespoke BRABUS upgrades. The P 900 Rocket Edition is packing a highly tuned 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 dubbed the BRABUS Rocket 900. Its mill boasts custom turbochargers to help it generate up to 900 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque.

All that power and twist make their way to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Testing shows the P 900 Rocket Edition accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and hits an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph. No other pickup truck can manage those numbers.

To make it look the part, the BRABUS Rocket Edition Widestar exterior concept adorns the G-Wagen pickup truck with naked carbon fiber elements, Rocket Red accents, and a composite front grille, to name a few. There’s also the PowerView hood which provides a direct view of the power plant within. The P 900 Rocket Edition interior flaunts a unique Rocket Red And Black motif.

Images courtesy of BRABUS