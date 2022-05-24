We knew it! Years of featuring the jaw-dropping custom works of BRABUS and we’re finally seeing its first foray into sustainable platforms. For this thrilling build, the team picks Porsche’s poster boy for electrification. Moreover, it’s the range-topping trim – the Taycan Turbo S. The EV now flaunts the shop’s signature blackout motif, but there’s more to it than just that.

Every ride that receives the BRABUS badging rolls out of its facilities with a premium selection of upgrades. Most of the time, the German tuning group showcases its love for the Tri-Pointed Star’s renowned roster of rides. Thus, it’s refreshing to see them take on projects from other marques.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is already a high-performance and luxurious machine even in its stock form. However, BRABUS applies its signature “Black and Bold” design language to elevate its elegance. Now, let’s talk about the specifications.

Since the tuner specializes in traditional powertrains, they’re not about to mess around with the original setup. This means owners can still look forward to an output of 761 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. The BRABUS For Porsche Taycan Turbo S can zip from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 162 mph.

As for the aesthetics, BRABUS adorns the exterior in Signature Black. It likewise welcomes a carbon fiber kit upgrade for the front/rear spoilers, front/side/rear skirts, and diffuser. The unmistakable weave of the composite remains visible underneath a glossy finish.

The Taycan Turbo S now sits on four bespoke 22″ Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” 10-spoke wheels. Vibrant green brake calipers peek behind the rims, while the black/green theme also shows up inside the cockpit. BRABUS MASTERPIECE fine leather upholstery covers most of the interior alongside carbon fiber accents.

Images courtesy of BRABUS