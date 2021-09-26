In our years of regularly featuring some of the most badass rides from BRABUS, it’s always a thrill hearing about its latest projects. Most of you might know the badge for their jaw-dropping armored conversions. What many overlook is the insane work they do with aftermarket tuning. Don’t believe us? Maybe the 900 Rocket Edition will change your mind.

Boasting a highly limited production run of only 25 examples, this souped-up machine is overflowing with extreme upgrades. BRABUS loves working exclusively with an iconic German marque and is not breaking tradition anytime soon. Its latest venture involves the Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe.

The donor model is by no means an underwhelming platform when it comes to performance and luxury. However, BRABUS exists to push SUVs like it beyond their limits. The 900 Rocket Edition exceeds whatever the stock powertrain can deliver by a remarkable margin.

Its 4.5-liter BRABUS 900 twin-turbo V8 engine is good for 900 horsepower with a 922 lb-ft of torque. This allows the 900 Rocket Edition to reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds. Furthermore, the top speed is around 205 mph.

To give onlookers an idea of what’s in front of them is a sportier and aggressive silhouette. They call the new coat of paint “Superior Gray” which is appropriate given the performance tweaks it received. Carbon fiber elements peek out in all the right places and the set of 24-inch BRABUS Monoblock “Platinum Edition” Z forged wheels.

The 900 Rocket Edition is decked with a multi-tone interior of black, gray, and red elements. Leather and plush Alcantara wrap almost all surfaces of its cabin. Of course, BRABUS will gladly cater to their client’s tastes when it comes to customization.

Images courtesy of BRABUS