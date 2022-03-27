To celebrate a major company milestone, Mercedes-AMG unveiled two exclusive vehicles. One is the GT Track Series, while the other is the G 63 Edition 55. The former was a race-tuned beast, while the latter was somewhat disappointing — given it’s just the SUV with special trims. Meanwhile, BRABUS puts on a more spectacular show with 800 XLP.

The Mercedes-AMG badge already denotes high-performance and luxury. However, we found the G 63 Edition 55 lacking. The German tuning outfit loves to work with vehicles from the tri-point star badge. Their 800 XLP is part of their Monochrome Design Series

It sports a colorway we rarely see on their creations. Technically, BRABUS allows their clients to go crazy and gladly caters to their whims. Hence their rides can be in any chromatic aberration they can think of. The shop’s signature shade is usually black and other darker tones.

This new project, on the other hand, flaunts a coat of Diamond White Pearl with carbon fiber elements for contrast. Aside from the paint job, you’ll notice that the donor car is no longer an SUV. The BRABUS 800 XLP is a pickup truck packing a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 rated at 800 horsepower with 737 lb-ft of torque.

The powertrain setup includes side-exiting stainless-steel exhaust pipes with carbon fiber trims and LED accents. These are directed to all four of its 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock HD rims in Signature Black via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Peeking out of the spokes are white Brembo brake units.

In line with BRABUS 800 XLP’s white/black theme, the cabin is adorned with White Heat upholstery in combination with more carbon fiber and black leather. Finally, if you really look at the embossed heritage patterns on various surfaces it shows the number 77.

Images courtesy of BRABUS