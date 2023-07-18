Leave it German aftermarket specialist BRABUS to elevate your already luxurious ride into a whole new level. We were just talking about how the establishment was flying under the radar these past few months, but it was apparently cooking up something awesome. This is the 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition – an extremely limited-edition take on a Mercedes-Benz drop-top.

As with most of their bespoke projects, the company confirms only 25 examples are pegged for production. If you’re like us and prefer blackout versions of products, It’s is your chance to own a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 clad in a sophisticated dark coat, then BRABUS is the shop that delivers outstanding customizations.

If you’re familiar with their modus operandi, the team offers more than just cosmetic tweaks. Thus, the 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition features an in-house high-performance package to boost its capabilities beyond what the manufacturer’s top-of-the-line trim can deliver.

After outfitting the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 with their PowerXtra B40S-750 kit, expect the numbers to fly off the charts. The 4.0-liter V8 sports two high-performance turbochargers supplied by BRABUS to push output to 750 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. It equates to a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

In fact, they had to electronically limit the top speed to 196 mph, or else this bad boy would take flight. The latter was just a joke as the aggressive aerodynamic upgrades ensure the 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition always remains in control.

Carbon fiber is the ideal material to keep the weight down without sacrificing its structural integrity. If the menacing paint job is not enough to set it apart from regular Mercedes-AMG SL 63s, then perhaps the BRABUS Monoblock II Evo Platinum Edition rims are the extra flair it needs. These bad boys are shod in Continental SportContact 7 tires.

Images courtesy of BRABUS