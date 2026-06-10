Lately, we’ve been seeing a huge spike in the development of residential towers in Florida. These are distinctly designed for the wealthy who want to diversify their ever-expanding investment portfolio. Most will probably just rent these out or sell them at a later time with a hefty premium. If it were up to us, the 2120 S Highway A1A offers the best value.

Taking into account that luxury high-rise living in places like Miami can reach costs of over $59 million USD, the asking price is a steal. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is listing this Vero Beach property with the ZIP code 32963 at $45 million USD. It’s no skyscraper, but we can’t imagine anyone would even bother to complain.

Spanning 3.15 acres, the possibilities for future upgrades are up to the imagination. However, the existing plan boasts plenty of upscale amenities to impress the most discerning of owners. Anyway, those who can afford the 2120 S Highway A1A can always renovate if ever anything is amiss.

This is a lavish two-story abode built in 2021 that spans approximately 14,853 square feet. Next are the 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There are “8 ocean-view beds, a separate 2-bed guest house, Alabama limestone floors, walls of impact glass, elevator, & solar power system,” reads the description.

Whoever ends up living here will have an overwhelming number of options for entertainment and recreation. Among these are a sauna, steam room, infinity-edge saltwater pool, a game room, a private theater, library, HAR-TRU tennis/pickleball courts, and more.

The 2120 S Highway A1A features a 1,150-bottle wine room with precision temperature control. Likewise, the seven-car garage touts air conditioning. Above everything else, a 150 kW generator is always on standby in case of sudden power outages.

Images courtesy of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty