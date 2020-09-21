Don’t you just hate it when carmakers tease us with new platforms that promise speed and exhilaration beyond our wildest dreams, yet end up as track-only offerings? While it might be acceptable for those who prefer to drive their latest automotive investments on curated courses than on the street, others would rather have the latter. Thankfully Brabham feels the same way as it introduces the BT62R to would-be buyers. This is probably in response to the overwhelming demand from its clientele, which is great news for everyone else.

Gearheads would undoubtedly marvel at the dynamic form of the BT62R. They will also admire what lies beneath its carbon fiber shell. There sits the same 5.4-liter Brabham V8 engine as its Ultimate Track and Competition version. Hence, what we have here is an output of 700 horsepower with 492 lb-ft of torque. Of course, to meet regulations, there are some tweaks to make it street legal.

Brabham pairs the powerful power plant with a 6-speed sequential transmission with gear ratios tuned for road use. In addition to its elegant sporty profile is a luxurious cabin with an option for leather or Alcantara upholstery with contrast stitching. To keep its racing heritage intact, the seating is carbon fiber to keep weight to a minimum.

The BT62R is also the recipient of suspension system reworks to maintain its superior dynamics off the track. Other notable changes include the top-mounted air intake, a new front splitter, a redesigned single-plane rear wing, and a new rear diffuser. It also boasts a digital lift kit that automatically adjusts the ride height with a button press. Finally, Brabham wraps all four wheels with Goodyear’s Eagle F1 SuperSport rubber.

