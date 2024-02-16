By now, we’re guessing everyone is already using true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Most probably own AirPods, while the rest who prefer hardware other than Apple have a staggering selection to pick from. A prevalent problem with the standard in-ear style is discomfort from prolonged usage. Fortunately, there are less intrusive alternatives like the Bose Ultra Open.

TWS earbuds typically use silicone or foam-based eartips to seal the ear canal. This is by design to keep background noise out and provide a more immersive listening experience. Although most people can tolerate how it feels, some can only do so for a short period before it becomes unbearable.

If you agree with the latter, Bose’s latest SKU presents a clever solution. Available in Black and White Smoke colorways, the Ultra Open clips onto the helix of your ears. The unintrusive fit allows you to enjoy extended listening sessions minus any soreness.

“Their cuff-like fit leaves your ears totally open so you can still hear the world around you, while OpenAudio technology provides you with rich, private sound,” as described by the manufacturer. Bose tells us these earbuds stay securely in place so users can engage in any activity.

So far, the only downside to the Ultra Open is the lackluster IPX4 water resistance. The integrated microphones also do a decent job when it comes to two-way communication. Meanwhile, battery life is rated at 7.5 hours with an additional 19.5 hours via the included charging case.

“Whether you’re always on the go and need earbuds to keep up with your lifestyle or simply want the most comfortable, innovative open earbuds available today, the new Bose Ultra Open Earbuds will change the way you enjoy your favorite audio,” reads the press release.

Images courtesy of Bose