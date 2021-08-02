Before the pandemic hit, living in or somewhere close to the city is ideal for the sake of convenience. That all changed when health experts encouraged social distancing. These days, the preferred sites are those which are far from civilization. Architect Marià Castelló presents the Bosc d’en Pep Ferrer – a house the sits on rocky terrain which also becomes an integral part of it.

This magnificent home stands in the paradise-like isle of Formentera. For those wondering, it is the smallest among Spain’s Balearic Islands. It boasts beautiful beaches and is a popular summer destination aside from Ibiza.

The Bosc d’en Pep Ferrer expansive and elevated plot provides an unobstructed view of its breathtaking surroundings. The beach of Migjorn – another attraction of the island – is also close by if you fancy a dip. The owners also wanted it to have as little impact on the environment as possible.

Using wood, glass, and the material right below it, it features three structures interconnected via walkways. The lower floor occupies a space that was excavated from the rock to give it a natural feel. A natural cave in the property becomes a part of the overall design.

Not many can claim to have an actual cave at home and is sure to be a conversation starter during gatherings. The Bosc d’en Pep Ferrer is a retreat many would kill for given its location and grandeur. Moreover, it presents a desirable getaway to help one wait out the health crisis.

We can only imagine how the lavish parties at the Bosc d’en Pep Ferrer would play out. There should be everything for everyone to enjoy. Maria Castello really knows how to blend a modern building with a panoramic backdrop of nature.

Images courtesy of Marià Castelló Martínez