Generally, air travel is the most convenient means to reach destinations that would take other forms of transport days or even weeks to reach. However, long-haul flights tend to take their toll and leave people fatigued thereafter. Boom, on the other hand, teases the impending arrival of its Overture platform as it shares the latest developments.

Late last year, the company presented a teaser to attract even more investors and to highlight the biggest selling point of its jet. Ever since the Concorde ceased operations in 2003, there was a void that needed to be filled, yet many are still hesitant to do so due to overall costs. Meanwhile, Boom might have the solution.

The success of the Overture depends on the propulsion system it will use. Dubbed the Symphony, the engine is a joint project between the manufacturer, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), StandardAero, and General Electric. Efficiency is the name of the game here and this cutting-edge passenger aircraft intends to deliver.

We all know the Symphony engine is a crucial part of the project, but so is the rest of the Overture. Therefore, Boom announces additional partners which will each build specific components. The fuselage is assigned to the Italian aerospace group Leonardo, while the wings are handled by Aernnova in Spain.

Another Spanish firm – Aciturri – is tasked with the tail structure’s design and fabrication. Everything else is also taken into account such as the fuel systems, landing gear, flight controls, and avionics, to name a few. Once the Overture begins commercial supersonic flights, it can carry anywhere between 65 to 80 passengers depending on the seating layout.

