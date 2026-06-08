German cutlery brand Böker surprises with an EDC gadget designed to handle indoor and outdoor minor tasks and repairs. It’s a multi-tool that delivers more versatile functionality than it appears, called the Böker Plus Grift.

Every so often, Böker steps out of its comfort zone to design utility tools in a pocket-friendly, durable format, such as the Specialist series of multi-tools. This time, the brand teamed up with Denver-based EDC and tactical toolmaker Kopis Designs for a minimalist yet feature-packed everyday carry gear that can pry, scrape, and more.

Appearances can be deceiving, and this defines the Böker Plus Grift, in a good way. It delivers maximum utility in a lightweight and compact footprint at just 3.50″ long. It resembles a tanto-style knife blade without the sharp cutting edges. Instead, its edges are rounded for specific tasks, including prying, scraping, or use for gentle leverage.

Meanwhile, the 90-degree angle of the main edges is great for opening boxes. The beveled edge on the opposite side functions as a flathead screwdriver, and next to it is a bottle opener. The heavy jimping on the skeletonized handle and the pocket clip deliver excellent grip and maximum control.

Moreover, a large cutout in the handle features small rubber bands that securely hold a standard ¼” Phillips bit. Insert the bit into the rear end of the bottle opener, turning the 1.45-ounce Böker Plus Grift into a full-fledged screwdriver. For added portability, there’s a lanyard hole at the handle’s end to attach this tool to a keyring or carabiner. This multi-tool is made of durable, wear-resistant 420 steel in a stonewash finish.

Images courtesy of Böker USA