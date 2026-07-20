Böker’s new release, the Naturensöhne MK II NXT, leans more toward the multi-tool category rather than the pocket knife family. It even looks more like a Swiss Army Knife, as it not only packs a reliable blade but also outdoor utility tools.

This release is part of the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Die Naturensöhne (“The Sons of Nature”), the two German YouTubers famous for their challenging outdoor adventures. Hence, this compact and versatile multi-functional pocket knife boasts a design built around outdoor use and bushcraft.

The Naturensöhne MK II NXT is a two-handed folding knife that combines essential tools in a robust, pocketable format. It’s minimalist in form, but it delivers reliable functionality when you need it the most, especially during challenging outdoor adventures. It features a 2.8-inch drop-point blade crafted from Sandvik 12C27 steel, a popular choice for cutting and knife-making tools because of its excellent corrosion resistance, good edge retention, and high hardness.

Similar to the Swiss Army Knife, the blade deploys via a classic nail nick and features a slipjoint mechanism for controlled and safe two-handed use. The remaining tools integrated into the handle also deploy via a nail nick. These mini tools include a wood saw, tweezers, a reamer/awl, a toothpick, and combination pliers.

Moreover, the Naturensöhne MK II NXT has a glass breaker at the end of the handle. It features a rugged stonewash finish and forest-green G10 handle scales that provide a secure grip. The tip-down pocket clip allows for discreet carry inside the pocket. This multi-functional knife is portable and compact with an overall length of 6.57″ and a weight of 4.23 oz.

Images courtesy of Böker