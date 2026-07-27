The Böker BRLW Fulldress Damast pocket knife is certainly a showstopper with its eye-catching silhouette. The handle and blade feature distinct patterns and attractive colors that complement rather than contradict each other. The headline is the Damasteel Damascus blade, which features a Nidhogg pattern, a genuine IYKYK element that’s sure to attract knife enthusiasts or collectors.

Damasteel’s Nidhogg pattern features a detailed, symmetrical weave of elements including diamonds, arcs, and stars. In Norse mythology, Nidhogg is a ferocious dragon known for gnawing at the roots of Yggdrasil, the tree that supports the nine worlds. The pattern is distinct on the 2.58-inch-long, 0.10-inch-thick drop-point blade, which incorporates 264 layers.

The pattern, as well as the multiple layers, provide the BRLW Fulldress Damast exceptional hardness, corrosion resistance, and edge retention. The blade deploys via a rear flipper and secures in place during use with a liner lock. Jimping on both the blade and liner lock enhances grip comfort for effortless cutting or slicing action and one-handed blade deployment.

Meanwhile, the Mokuti (proprietary titanium alloy) handle comes in shimmering violet and blue hues for aesthetics and excellent grip. The colorway is the natural result of anodization and heat treatment. This means no two handles are alike, making each pocket knife unique.

Notably, the BRLW Fulldress Damast is limited to 99 units only. Meanwhile, the gold-colored pivot screw, screws, and Mokuti tight-up right pocket clip complete the design and enhance functionality. This folder also has a lanyard hole for flexible carrying options. It weighs 2.65 oz and has an overall length of 6.06″. It comes with a display case for safe storage.

Images courtesy of Böker