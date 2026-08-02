Lunark is back with a follow-up to the Edge & Pop One multi-tool, called Edge & Pop Dual. It packs three functions into one compact carry, ideal for the minimalist outdoor enthusiast.

The new product lets you carry less but do more with its 3-in-1 utility. It packs a Damascus steel blade, a bottle opener, and a phone stand into its slim frame that easily slips into pockets. The knife is a beautiful drop-point blade with 67 layers of Damascus steel over a 9Cr18MoV core, rated 58 to 60 HRC. It can handle wood, leather, rope, tags, packages, tapes, boxes, and more with premium cutting performance.

It may be small at just 1.1″ long and 0.08″ thick. But it offers excellent edge retention and stays sharper longer. It delivers clean and controlled cuts or slices. Meanwhile, the bottle opener isn’t just an afterthought in the Edge & Pop Dual design. It’s not a cut-out like in standard multi-tools. Instead, it comes with its own thumb slider deployment for easy access and storage.

This way, you don’t have to open the knife to access it. The knife also has its own slider access, hence the “dual” in this product’s name. The tool uses a —Slider Pin locking mechanism (push-to-slide motion). As for the built-in phone stand, it’s located at the other end of the tool, opposite the knife and bottle-opener exit points. It holds a phone vertically or horizontally for hands-free viewing.

The two sliders also help anchor the phone so it doesn’t topple backward. Edge & Pop Dual features a heat-treated 420 stainless steel frame and is available in Ebony wood or Golden Sandalwood handles. It weighs just 2.5 oz (72g) and measures an overall length of 3.1″.

Images courtesy of Lunark