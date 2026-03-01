Light fixtures these days gracefully blend function and art. They not only illuminate but also elevate the beauty of any space, becoming centerpieces or conversation starters. Such is the case with the portable 118p lamp by Canadian design brand Bocci.

It’s an intriguing piece of luminaire that at first glance looks nothing more than an artistic display. It’s a glowing orb with captivating intricate details that resemble sea corals or chrysanthemum flowers.

The portable 118p lamp takes design inspiration from Bocci’s dramatic 118 pendant light. It features the same blown-glass design with layered petal or feather-like shapes housed in a transparent sphere.

But this time it’s compact, wireless, and portable for versatile functionality. It has no visible external components like wires so it appears like a glowing orb. The lamp is formed within a reusable steel cage. Air blown inside expands the glass and fills the open spaces within the framework.

Heat and gravity work together to keep the glass pliable and encourage downward movement, respectively. This process creates elongated forms that follow the steel cage’s contours and produces gentle stretches and marks.

Once the glass cools and sets, the steel cage is removed, cleaned, and reused. The 118p lamp features three dimming levels and is USB-C rechargeable. A 45-minute charge offers up to seven hours of use at full brightness.

Meanwhile, it can run for an amazing 80 hours on the lowest setting. Bocci’s 118p lamp is available in white, bronze, green, and grey finishes and IP55-rated resistant from rain, water splashes, and dust, making it ideal for use in outdoor settings.

Images courtesy of Bocci