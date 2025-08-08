Generally, when the automotive industry speaks of hypercars, what comes to mind are ridiculous price tags. More often than not, these machines are purely for the tracks. This comes with the territory, but could be a huge dealbreaker in most motoring circles. Luckily, an American marque intends to disrupt this with the new 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition package.

A couple of months ago, the manufacturer officially unveiled the vehicle alongside details of what buyers can expect. However, what was missing at the time was the price. Since they were billing it as a hypercar, speculation about pricing was spreading like wildfire. At last, we have the numbers, and many find it within expectations.

According to a press release from General Motors, the MSRP for the ZR1X (1LZ coupe) is $207,395, while the ZR1X (1LZ cabriolet) should be at $217,395. Next up is the ZR1X (3LZ hardtop) for $218,395 and the ZR1X (3LZ convertible) at $228,395. All trims are hitting dealerships before the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, those interested in the 2026 Corvette ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition need to shell out approximately $241,395. Furthermore, the production of this sleek bad boy is pegged for next year. Chevrolet points out that its Blade Silver Matte coat is the first matte production paint for the series.

A quick peek inside reveals a modern cockpit upholstered in shades of Sky Cool, Medium Ash Gray, and Habanero. Elsewhere, the 2026 Corvette ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition sports black exhaust tips, side mirrors with carbon flash paint, and orange calipers. Its mid-mount LT7 twin-turbo V8 and front axle electric drive unit generate a whopping 1,250 horsepower.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet/General Motors