The M division is currently celebrating 50 awesome years of high-performance motoring. Not long ago, motorsport fans received more details about the M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype for upcoming races in 2023 and 2024. it appears there are more in store for eager fans as they take the covers off the BMW x Kith i4 M50.

This is the second collaboration between the German carmaker and American streetwear icon Ronnie Fieg. Their team-up offers seven examples of the all-electric BMW x Kith i4 M50 and a 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro. Both are endowed with green powertrains. To set these two apart from the regular lineup, they flaunt an exclusive deep metallic verdant shade of “Vitality Green.”

For the more modern model, we’re looking at two BMW eDrive motors generating 536 horsepower in Sports Boost mode. It can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.7 seconds. WLTP numbers show a full charge range of approximately 271 miles. Moreover, it is the first totally electric M model to make its debut for the group’s 50th anniversary.

The BMW x Kith i4 M50 boast an adaptive M Chassis, M sports brakes with crimson calipers, BMW Individual Shadow Line lights, and an M aerodynamic package. Meanwhile, the cockpit showcases Caramel full-grain merino leather upholstery, a fine oak wood trim, and other elegant elements with plenty of Kith branding throughout the interior.

Interested clients should not waste time and get in touch with their dealership. Only six out of seven BMW x Kith i4 M50s are available for purchase. One will head to auction, courtesy of Sotheby’s and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust. As for the 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro, it’s BMW’s gift to Fieg.

Images courtesy of BMW