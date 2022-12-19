It feels like everything moves at a faster pace these days. It might seem that way given the past few years of social distancing and isolation due to the pandemic. The fact that BMW Motorrad already marks a century of outstanding motorcycles tells us time does fly by so fast. To celebrate the milestone, we have the R NineT 100 Years and R 18 100 Years.

The two special versions of two iconic models are must-haves for collectors and fans of the esteemed German moto marque. Like any commemorative release, these bad boys are available in limited numbers. Each only gets 1923 examples as a tribute to the year BMW Motorrad was founded.

Thus, there’s no time to be on the fence if you want to grab a spot on the waiting list. It might be a long wait for something remotely like this for those who miss out. The R Nine T 100 Years and R 18 100 Years retain their familiar silhouette and remarkable performance capabilities. However, the manufacturer outfits them with a unique trim.

To channel the old-school vibe of bikes back in the day, there’s a generous application of chrome. The familiar luster of the grayish-silver metal is a great way to draw attention to all the right places. To balance it out, the R Nine T 100 Years and R 18 100 Years both flaunt a coat of black.

These need more than just an exclusive colorway to really nail down their distinctive classification. As such, BMW Motorrad extends Option 719 parts for the R NineT 100 Years and R 18 100 Years. These include a Comfort Package with heated grips, cruise control, Driving Modes Pro, Classic rims with black rings, Akrapovič rear mufflers, and more.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad