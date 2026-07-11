Looking back, it seems we’ve missed a few noteworthy customized motorcycles that deserve to be on everyone’s radar. We hope to make up for that and have a blast while we’re at it. This bespoke build comes from the manufacturer, and it looks like a dynamic mechanical masterpiece. They’re calling it the R 18 The Crown.

This custom motorcycle is no spur-of-the-moment project like some are. You can feel the deliberate planning behind every detail of its blueprint, which needed to evoke beauty and power. Not just anyone was behind such a monumental task. For such an undertaking, BMW Motorrad tapped Dirk Oehlerking’s creativity to turn ideas into reality.

If you thought typical superbike riding positions are aggressive, the R 18 The Crown encourages you to truly get up close and personal. As a tribute to 100 years of excellence in the two-wheel motoring space, it is a pure flex of mechanical know-how. You see, despite the unique setup of almost everything else, it still incorporates standard components from the donor model.

These parts include the headlight, footrests, instrument cluster, switch units, rear suspension, and engine. Meanwhile, to ensure it maintains a sleek, seamless silhouette, the final configuration is kitted out with a Magura clutch, Magura handbrake fittings, a Wunderkind rear mudguard, and Wunderkind brackets.

Next, we have the elements that truly turn it into an elegant one-off. Treating it like a coachbuilt luxury vehicle, the R 18 The Crown flaunts hand-built add-ons such as the 8-liter fuel tank, saddle, and genuine leather upholstery. For the finishing touch, the exterior receives a champagne platinum and mother-of-pearl finish.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad