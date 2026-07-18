Late last year, Royal Enfield unveiled an awesome custom project alongside Rough Crafts called the Caliber Royale. A lot of us here agree that it looks straight out of a futuristic fantasy setting. Unfortunately, it was a one-off intended for display only. However, due to its captivating looks and consumer demand, we’re getting a production version dubbed the Rough Crafts x Shotgun 650.

Honestly, we wish the Taiwanese aftermarket customization outfit and the moto group stuck with the original design. Nevertheless, the commercial version is just as stunning but in a more elegant aspect this time around. From what the press release tells us, only 100 examples are due to hit the international market. So far these include Asia-Pacific, India, Europe, and North America.

To our surprise, only 10 units are allocated to the United States, while Canada is getting only two. Moreover, those interested need to register online for a chance to purchase a Rough Crafts x Shotgun 650. Given the number of people also vying for this opportunity, you can only hope that the odds are in your favor.

It’s safe to say the tweaks are exclusively cosmetic. Therefore, standard components such as the 648 cc parallel-twin engine and Showa SF-BPF suspension are intact. The bike should still crank out around 47 horsepower and 38.57 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the shop behind the project is a huge proponent of stealthy colorways.

Hence, the retro-style bobber flaunts an almost completely blackout coat if not for the golden accents. Each Rough Crafts x Shotgun 650 sports gold leaf pinstriping, subtle gray pinstriping, serialization numbers on the tank, cast brass badging, black bar-end mirrors, a quilted premium leather saddle, contrast-cut alloy wheels, and gold inner fork tubes.

Images courtesy of Royal Enfield/Rough Crafts