Cycling has plenty of benefits. It is a form of exercise, there’s no carbon footprint, and you can get from point A to point B relatively quickly. However, for us guys, the saddle can be quite uncomfortable at times. Especially during prolonged rides. Luckily, alternatives with a more ergonomic seating setup are available. If it were up to us, the TriX would be the one we’d go with.

Recumbent bicycles and tricycles are not exactly new. However, it’s oddly rare to see these out in the wild these days. However, Allroadracer’s cutting-edge personal mobility platform could potentially turn things around. After all, our nether regions deserve optimal comfort, while the rest of our major muscle groups do all the heavy lifting.

As for what the TriX does differently from its contemporaries, it all boils down to the frame. Instead of your typical chassis, Ahmad Omari is equipping this bad boy with a hollow carbon fiber tubular core. Moreover, the German mechanical engineer is also mounting a 250W hub motor within, with chains extending to both the pedals and rear wheel.

Meanwhile, battery options are 500 Wh or 800 Wh, and these hook up behind the backrest. Estimated ranges are 43.5 miles and 62 miles, respectively. Other noteworthy components include an Enviolo AutomatiQ variable hub transmission, a steering linkage, and spoked rims with hydraulic disc brakes wrapped in 24″ x 2.40″ Continental tires .

All of these combine to allow the e-trike to tilt while cornering and augment pedal power by approximately 66 lb-ft of torque. The TriX’s telescoping composite frame adapts to various rider heights and supports a maximum weight of 265 lbs. Finally, a rear monoshock system keeps the experience smooth even when the terrain is a bit bumpy.

Images courtesy of Allroadracer