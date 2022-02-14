With many of its contemporaries already unveiling concepts and prototypes of their all-electric superbikes, BMW Motorrad is falling behind. So far, there are hints that emission-free platforms could already be under development. The CE 04 e-scooter’s recent reveal might be a teaser for what’s to come. Until that happens, Sabino Leerentveld hypes us up with the CH4 concept.

You really must give it to digital artists, because, if not for their high-quality renders, it would be difficult to visualize what two-wheelers like the CH4 would look like. One look and the aggressive stance and muscular outline of this superbike tell you it is engineered for performance.

Moreover, the saddle outline and placement of its footpegs require riders to tuck in and brace for exhilaration. Although the overall aesthetic gives off a sustainable vibe, the CH4 is not. This is probably due to the way its trellis frame sits behind a chunky belly pan. Also, there’s the seamless integration of the exhaust pipes.

Engine specifications were not disclosed, but it will be a beast for sure. It comes with a half fairing configuration that packs two headlights on each side, along with a short windscreen. The CH4 concept then flaunts a stylish tank that flows to a seat with integrated brake lights on the subframe and below.

Öhlins shocks are visible on the forks and dual wishbone suspension system on the swingarm. The marque’s emblem is not immediately visible as the CH4 integrates it at the top of the air filters. There’s also the BMW branding on the winglets and brake calipers. Leerentveld manages to blend a few futuristic elements into a modern superbike silhouette and the results are jaw-dropping.

Images courtesy of Sabino Leerentveld