Following its automotive division’s initiative to electrify the entire lineup in the coming years, BMW Motorrad is likewise developing green mobility solutions. The CE 02 is a new model designed as an urban commuter. It’s compact, lightweight, and stylish enough to show off whenever you ride it around town. At first, we thought it was another e-scooter, but apparently, it’s a full-size moto.

In 2020, the manufacturer announced the CE 04 – a battery-electric scooter decked with a geometric aero kit straight from the future. Therefore, when we saw images of the CE 02, the first that came to mind is that it was a smaller take on its predecessor sans any fairings. However, its actual dimensions say otherwise.

According to BMW Motorrad, the base model with the standard configuration starts at $7,599. However, if you prefer to kit out your CE 02 accordingly, expect to spend somewhere close to $8,500. As indicated by marketing materials, this two-wheeler is geared for trips within the city.

As long as your license indicates eligibility to operate a bike, it should be a straightforward process. The CE 02 promises to be as beginner friendly as it comes with a slew of electronic assistance features and a relaxed riding position provided by its lower seat height. Its electric motor produces 15 horsepower and 41 lb-ft of torque.

A pair of 48V 1.96 kWh batteries supply enough juice for up to 56 miles on a single charge. Normally, the basic package can recharge from 20% to 80% in a little under three hours. Opt for the Highline upgrade, which includes a different charger to pull the time down to less than 2.5 hours. Begin your emission-free commute with the BMW Motorrad CE 02.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad