We typically view sedans as just your stereotypical passenger car. Most of the time, the definition applies, but there are always some exceptions if you know where and what to look for. If it’s a high-performance beast you need, BMW gladly offers the M3 CS which is due to launch later this year. It may be a four-door, but its capabilities are on another level.

The German marque is reworking the M3 Competition for top-tier handling and speed. This is not its first time to do so, which means the results are sure to blow you away. The M3 CS is outfitted with a TwinPower Turbo inline-six and an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Along with an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, we’re looking at a whopping 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Track tests show a 0-62 mph time of just 3.4 seconds and an electronically limited 188 mph top speed. These are impressive numbers and are enough to thrill even the most demanding owner.

BMW is also borrowing technological elements from its race cars for designing a street-legal yet track-ready machine. The press materials note “its crankcase has a sleeve-free, closed-deck construction and is extremely rigid, making it suitable for very high combustion pressures. Weight-saving cylinder bores with a wire-arc sprayed iron coating reduce frictional losses.”

This bad boy also uses carbon fiber parts. The composite is the go-to material for weight savings and rigidity. The familiar weave is also left visible to add visual flair to its exterior and interior. BMW lets you choose from new paint finishes for the M3 CS such as Sapphire Black metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, and Signal Green solid.

Images courtesy of BMW