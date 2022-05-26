The milestones keep piling up this year with BMW’s M division celebrating its 50th anniversary. The carmaker is already teasing special Jahre BMW M editions of the latest M4 and G80 M3. However, it was totally unexpected when BMW Motorrad announced the M 1000 RR 50 Years M. This superbike is the first to flaunt the iconic “M” badge.

With everyone anticipating major reveals in the four-wheel segment, the M 1000 RR 50 Years is a strange yet welcome surprise. Anyway, the legendary Bavarian marque’s achievements in motorsports are nothing short of spectacular. Therefore, it’s only fitting for BMW Motorrad to issue a meaningful reminder.

This broadcasts that its high-performance motorcycles are just as capable in their respective competitive scenes. Underneath the vibrant Sao Paulo Yellow and black body is an aluminum composite frame. Within is a 999 cc inline-4 capable of 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque.

BMW outfits the M 1000 RR 50 Years with a curated upgrade bundle. This includes an M Endurance chain, a carbon fiber kit, milled parts, a Passenger package, an M GPS lap trigger, and an anodized aluminum rocker. The “M” badging is visible on both sides of the fuel tank to denote its commemorative status.

There’s also the exclusive BMW emblem design from the 1970s on the fairings of the M 1000 RR 50 Years. This was eventually changed to the “M” with three leaning stripes and remains as such to this day. “The M RR 50 Years M: almost 100 years of motorcycle racing spirit and 50 years of motorsport history combined in one exclusive bike,” notes product manager Astrid Neudecker

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad.