As we draw ever closer to an all-electric future, carmakers are now ready to take on Tesla. In fact, many are now gaining ground when it comes to EV market share. If Elon Musk’s offerings are too bland for distinguished tastes, then models like the i7 M70 xDrive from BMW pack both power and panache.

Like its contemporaries, the German marque is synonymous with luxury and quality. Although it is still a long way from a completely sustainable lineup, the company’s emission-free rides are shaping up to be stellar options for buyers concerned about their environmental impact. Here’s what this luxury sedan brings to the table.

So far, early opinions about the i7 M70 xDrive peg it as the manufacturer’s best one yet. BMW outfits it with a pair of electric motors that produce jaw-dropping numbers. We’re purportedly looking at 660 horsepower and 818 lb-ft of torque minus any carbon footprint.

The EV can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 155 mph. Keep in mind this capability is locked behind the vehicle’s M Sport Boost and M Launch Control. Supplying juice to its motors is a 101.7 kWh power pack for an estimated maximum range of 348 miles.

Toggle its MAX RANGE setting to dial back its performance and squeeze every bit of charge from its batteries. As long as you keep it within 56 mph, BMW claims it can improve your mileage by up to 25% in certain conditions. The i7 M70 xDrive is easily identifiable over its standard trims via exclusive badges and cosmetic elements.

Images courtesy of BMW