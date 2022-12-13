The Blundstone #1320 Chelsea Boot guarantees your feet stay dry and comfortable whether you’re toiling on the field or out on an outdoor adventure. Rugged and durable so it can withstand the elements but still look stylish and modern for everyday urban wear.

These work boots can take you from paved grounds to muddy terrain, rain or shine, thanks to their premium water-resistant leather uppers. These are no-nonsense, go-anywhere, and do-anything boots because they boast phenomenal durability. They are also light on the feet so they don’t weigh you down.

Despite its lightweight design, the Blundstone #1320 Chelsea Boot can take a beating and keeps you rooted to the ground, literally, with its durable and strong TPU outsoles. They are also super comfortable to wear with their leather lining and removable footbed with XRD Technology in the heel strike zone to help with shock absorption.

On top of the XRD Tech, it features an SPS Max comfort system for outstanding shock absorption. Moreover, these work boots do not need breaking in. They are soft straight out of the box so you can wear them with ease right away.

Likewise, the Blundstone #1320 Chelsea Boot is easy to wear and take off thanks to the addition of elastic gore side panels and dual pull tabs. It even comes with an extra set of footbeds so you can those that comfortably fit your size. When it comes to silhouette, this is a versatile pair that will go well with both casual and semi-formal looks. It also comes in a Huckberry-exclusive colorway of Crazy Horse Brown.

Images courtesy of Huckberry