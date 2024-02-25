The Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX is the footwear brand’s latest innovation in hiking. “This new and improved generation of hiking shoes pairs the knowledge and trail insights from the best-selling hiking boot, the Moab, with the latest innovations from athletic hikers across the globe.”

Designed for trails with moderate debris and obstacles, these hiking shoes come with the same custom Vibram TC5+ outsoles found on the Speed 2s and the FlexPlate technology for stability. The traction lugs on the soles help increase traction and shed debris for outdoor multi-sport activities, while the lightweight FlexPlate tech provides torsional rigidity, lateral stability, and forefoot flexibility.

Then there’s the FloatPro Foam midsole which provides 30% increase in foam underfoot for lightweight comfort that lasts. This time though, the Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX features nylon ripstop and TPU uppers that have GORE-TEX membrane for exceptional breathability and waterproof protection.

Other features in this trail shoe include the Cleansport NXT treatment for natural odor control and the 100% recycled laces and webbing. It also uses 100% recycled mesh footbed cover, 100% recycled breathable mesh lining, and has 50% recycled removable EVA foam footbed.

Moreover, the Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX features a padded collar, bellows tongue to keep debris out, a protective and abrasion resistant synthetic heel and toe cap, and dual heel and tongue loops for ease of entry as well as carabiner compatibility. These trainers weighs 12.34 ounces per shoe and has a 10mm heel drop and stack height of 34-24mm. It offers a comfortable and secure grip and has enough compression in the sole for comfortable longer walks.

Images courtesy of Merrell