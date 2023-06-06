Get instant pure and clean water to drink in the comfort of your home with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System. It boasts a premium 4-level system that effectively removes 99.99% of contaminants. This way, you can enjoy tasty water that’s free from harmful chemicals including lead, radium, mercury, chromium, chlorine, chloramine, and fluoride.

Setting up this countertop reverse osmosis filtration system is easy. It doesn’t require any installation but needs an initial cleaning process before you can fully enjoy its benefits. Just like a coffee maker, this machine has a water tank that will contain the water that needs filtering and a glass carafe that will store the clean water.

The Bluevua RO100ROPOT Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System features two buttons on the surface. The banana-shaped button lets you choose the volume of water to be dispensed as shown on the LED panel. The display screen also monitors the filter’s lifespan and alerts when it needs changing. This machine uses filters that will last between 12 and 24 months depending on usage.

Meanwhile, pressing the other button with the water droplet icon begins the filtration process. A beeping sound signals the end of the process. It is recommended to do this pre-cleaning setup four-six times to prepare your machine for use.

The Bluevua RO100ROPOT Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System is designed to be portable and lightweight so you can take it with you anywhere and enjoy fresh-tasting water anytime and anywhere. It is also sustainable with components, including the water tank, made from high borosilicate glass instead of plastic. It also comes with an automatic power-saving mode that reduces energy consumption when the filter isn’t on.

Images courtesy of Bluevua Store