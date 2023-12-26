BLUETTI is unveiling two new amazing innovations at the upcoming CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 9 to 12. Aside from displaying a selection of portable power stations, the company will debut the BLUETTI SwapSolar industry-first power combo and the AC240 water-resistant power station.

Chill on the Road, Power Where You Roar With The BLUETTI SwapSolar

BLUETTI dares you to venture out to the world and go wild with the BLUETTI SwapSolar. This groundbreaking product is a combination of the AC180T portable generator and the BLUETTI MultiCooler portable refrigerator.

The BLUETTI AC180T may seem like the larger version of the AC180 and share its similar specs: 1,433Wh capacity, 1,800W output, and 2,700W lifting power. On the contrary, this new product uses a hot-swappable battery design that enables users to swap out its two 716.8Wh batteries for on-demand power any time.

The real kicker is that the AC180T can operate seamlessly and efficiently either with two batteries inside or with just one inserted while the other powers the companion BLUETTI MultiCooler, which is dubbed “the world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge.”

The versatile BLUETTI MultiCooler is great for both indoor and outdoor use and offers three handy functions. It is a fridge, a freezer, and an ice maker in one. It comes with two separate compartments each with its own temperature settings. This way, it can either chill drinks or keep food cold or frozen or do both at the same time.

Having this in your camping arsenal makes meal prep possible and convenient even in off-grid settings. One of its stand-out features is the ice maker, which is very easy to use. Simply pour water into a special chamber located on the top of the cooler and the machine will do the rest.

It uses moving water to churn out ice cube crystals within minutes. This is an advanced ice-making technology that guarantees consistent production of high-quality ice. Even without a battery inside, it can produce ice just by using a car charger, making it an industry first unlike its competitors.

Aside from car charging, the BLUETTI MultiCooler is also rechargeable via a wall socket, through solar panels, or with AC180T’s battery. Users can expect a run time of about six days, making it very useful during outdoor trips when you need to keep food fresh for days.

Drop by at the CES 2024 to get an experience of the BLUETTI SwapSolar or secure a spot through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo which will kick off on Jan. 9, 2024. The official launch for this invention is on Jan. 31.

BLUETTI AC240 Water-Resistant and Dust-Proof Outdoor Power Station

Fresh from the success of the water-resistant AC60 portable power station, the BLUETTI AC240 maintains the weatherproof construction for outdoor use or for home backup power. It is IP65-rated resistant to water and dust and can withstand harsh conditions. It’s the ideal companion during trips to the beach, the lake, the desert, yachting, fishing, boating and other outdoor adventures.

The BLUETTI AC240 power station offers 2,400W of power for a variety of uses in a home trailer or RV, such as fridges, window air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers. A 1,536Wh LFP battery can power a 20 cu. ft. modern fridge(1.2kWh/day) for at least a day.

Charging the AC240 takes only 70 minutes from the utility grid at 2,400W or 2 hours from a 1,200W solar power. Meanwhile, a B210 expansion battery adds 2,150Wh of power and, more impressively, can also be used as a water-resistant DC power supply for small devices.

Paired with four expansion batteries, the AC240 power station can reach a maximum capacity of 10kWh. That’s more than enough to power a grand beach bonfire party or a remote cabin for days. Impressively, using two AC240 units doubles the overall output to 4,800W at 120V and multiplies the storage to a maximum of 20kWh. Its 15ms UPS function also offers reliable home backup power in the event of an outage or blackout.

Be sure to catch the early bird price when the AC240 goes on sale on the BLUETTI official website and Amazon on April 2, 2024.

Diverse Displayed Products: Powering Every Lifestyle

Alongside these innovations, BLUETTI will also showcase several new offline versions of portable generators and home storage products at CES 2024. These include the world’s first IP65 water-resistant and dust proof AC60P, the most lightweight AC2P, and modular battery systems like the AC500 series and AC300 series for indoor and outdoor use. Likewise, the EP900 and EP800 series will surely appeal to homeowners in need of whole-home backup and energy cost savings.

BLUETTI LAAF Charitable Program: Power for All

Moreover, at CES 2024, BLUETTI will take the opportunity to introduce its Lighting A Africa Family (LAAF) program, which aims to bring free solar energy to thousands of power-starved African families. Since its launch, the program has empowered over 100,000 African families in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, and beyond. Driven by a vision to provide clean energy to all households, BLUETTI aspires to do its part and gather support from all sides to light up some of the darkest corners of the world.

Exhibition Details:

– Date: January 9-12

– Booth: #LVCC-North Hall 9645

– Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA

Go wild with BLUETTI and take your outdoor fun to the next level at CES 2024!

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

That’s why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.