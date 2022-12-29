BLUETTI has been instrumental in keeping consumers’ homes and outdoor life comfortable by providing endless possibilities for their electricity needs. The company has come a long way in providing efficient power supply with its vast collection of portable generators, solar power stations, solar panels, batteries, and more. Now, users can share how BLUETTI has made a difference in their lives through the BLUETTI Share Your Story campaign.

This campaign began on Dec. 15 and ends on Jan. 15, 2023. Consumers are encouraged to share their BLUETTI experience and in doing so, they also help spread the word about the amazing products.

BLUETTI founder James Ray has this to say about the initiative, “We’d love to hear from our users, and want to know how our products can make some difference in their lives. Meanwhile, by sharing stories, our global users can be inspired by each other, and unlock more scenarios.”

Share Your Story With BLUETTI

Participants who wish to join the BLUETTI Share Your Story campaign need only follow two steps. One, they record their special moments with any BLUETTI backup power via a short video posted on YouTube along with the title “#BLUETTIstory.” The video can be anything from a camping trip, other outdoor adventures, a picnic, a garden party, or a fun time with the family even during a power outage. Then they submit the video link on the BLUETTI website.

By sharing their story, participants get a chance to win wonderful prizes including solar generators, outdoor gear, coupons, and BLUETTI Bucks, which they can use to redeem BLUETTI Lifestyle Products. The prizes include US$100 cash, EB3A, PV120, EB55, BLUETTI T-shirt, BLUETTI Hoodie, BLUETTI mini-fridge, BLUETTI Cap, Coupon US$50, and BLUETTI Bucks 3000.

Know more contest details, please click https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/pages/share-your-story. Since the prizes are quantity-unlimited, every great work may be the next winner of an EB3A.

Bucks for BLUETTI Lifestyle Products

Aside from the BLUETTI Share Your Story campaign, the company has also added a BLUETTI Lifestyle section to its website to strengthen connections with users and show appreciation for their support. What this means is that every dollar spent at BLUETTI official store or other third-party platforms entitles users to a BLUETTI Buck deposited straight into their BLUETTI account.

The bucks expire 12 months from the day earned. Users typically use BLUETTI Bucks to redeem gift cards or coupons. But now they can exchange them for BLUETTI Lifestyle Products including but not limited to outdoor gear, apparel, and other useful gadgets.

Outdoor Gear

A 4-liter mini fridge for 4999 bucks. It can cool or heat six 12oz cans and comes with a movable shelf for separate storage. It is rechargeable via a home outlet or car charger.

BLUETTI tableware set for 4999 bucks. It includes a cooking pot, a frying pan, and a teapot. It also has a spoon, a knife, a fork, a lock, and two cups. Made with hard alumina, they are solid and lightweight for outdoor activities.

BLUETTI handheld vacuum for 5499 bucks. It boasts strong suction in a bottle-shaped, portable, and easy-to-use design. It can vacuum crumbs or pet hair from hard-to-reach areas between cushions or dirt from under car seats.

BLUETTI rechargeable camping lantern for 1999 buck. It is also waterproof and attachable to a carabiner. It has daylight, warm light, and SOS flash mode.

BLUETTI phone tripod for 2499 bucks. It is made from aluminum alloy, scalable, portable with a one-piece design, and Bluetooth remote control ready. It easily allows horizontal or vertical camera mode on Android or iOS phones.

BLUETTI power strip for 1999 bucks: Comes with three grounded outlets and three USB ports with multiple safety protection features for multiple device charging.

BLUETTI multimeter for 1999 bucks: Safe and accurate for professional electrical testing or home use.

The BLUETTI Lifestyle Products also include BLUETTI apparel. These include a BLUETTI Hoodie for 3999 BLUETTI bucks and a T-shirt for 1499 bucks. Meanwhile, 699 bucks can get users a cap, key chain, and stickers.

For more details, check https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/collections/BLUETTI-lifestyle. BLUETTI always takes its users seriously and strives to improve their experience by offering premium products and thoughtful services.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/.