BLUETTI is named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its remarkable AC500 solar generator. The announcement came ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event which will take place on Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Media Days taking place on Jan. 3-4.

The annual CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges comprising of designers, engineers, members of the media, and more, reviewed over 2100 submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, and aesthetic and design, to determine which company or innovation will receive the highest rating of “Best of Innovation.”

BLUETTI is among those chosen as an honoree thanks to its amazing AC500 solar generator. In a statement, BLUETTI’s Marketing Director James Ray said, “It’s honorable to win the award, which will also inspire us to roll out more innovations to meet the ever-changing power demand in the future.”

BLUETTI AC500 Solar Generator

The BLUETTI AC500 is a modular power station that boasts high output and input power when paired with the B300 battery modules. It can go as high as 18,432Wh capacity and comes with a 5,000 inverter (10,000W surge) so it can run heavy-duty machines and high-powered electronics without a hitch.

This is an off-grid energy source that can double its capacity, voltage, and power to 36,864Wh, 240V/6,000W when connecting two AC500s via BLUETTI’s Fusion Box. The AC500 also comes with a built-in BMS and LFP battery to guarantee higher security and a longer lifespan.

It features a matchless solar inverter with a max solar input of 3000W. Recharging is also very fast for this backup power: it can go from 0% to 80% in 1.5 hours using prime sunshine. Meanwhile, charging the AC500+2*B300S combo using both AC and solar power can go as high as 8000W input rate, so getting it from 0%-100% only takes roughly 1.8 – 2.3 hours.

This power station even packs various AC outlets to tackle jobs simultaneously including one 120V/30A L14-30, one 120V/30A TT-30, and one 120V/50A NEMA14-50. Moreover, the BLUETTI AC500 operates quietly and is a great reliable backup power source with its 24/7 UPS function.

You can never go wrong with owning a power generator, especially the BLUETTI AC500. It may be costly at first, but it’s a great investment in the long run because it saves you from high electricity bills. Most of all, it keeps you comfortable and connected even during a power outage. Read our review of the BLUETTI AC500 HERE

CES 2023

CES has partnered with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations’ efforts to advance human security around the world. The upcoming CES 2023 will introduce a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies advancing human rights called “The Human Security for All,” which will include eight new tech subcategories.

CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, product descriptions, and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More updates will come in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands. They will also hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees.

The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges. Likewise, audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.