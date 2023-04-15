Gone are the days when guys are expected just to look gruff and tough. Now, the modern man understands that aside from proper grooming and style, facial care is just as important to make a good impression. Not long ago, we had the opportunity to showcase a new premium fragrance from Blu Atlas called the Atlantis.

To our delight, their diverse lineup also includes fantastic skincare products for your daily routine. We’ll highlight a few that come highly recommended by those who have tried them. Normally, people seek out the opinion of their dermatologist to learn everything about the ideal treatment for their skin types.

However, Blu Atlas makes it more convenient via their online Skincare Quiz. Don’t miss out on this handy tool to narrow down what you need. Based on the information regarding budget, age, skin type, sensitivity, and other related topics, they’ll send over an e-mail with curated options curated for a favorable outcome.

Plus, there is even a discount code for a sweet deal. Take your pick from their cleanser, moisturizer, exfoliating scrub, vitamin C serum, face mask, shaving cream, aftershave, beard oil, eye stick, and more. Mix and match or give their special bundles a try. Here are four products suggested by Blu Atlas to get you started.

Key Ingredients:

Volcanic Ash (Bentonite) — Volcanic ash has very fine particles that are highly absorbent. It helps remove excess oil from your skin. Bentonite also aids in removing impurities from the skin, and can help pores look and feel tighter.

— Volcanic ash has very fine particles that are highly absorbent. It helps remove excess oil from your skin. Bentonite also aids in removing impurities from the skin, and can help pores look and feel tighter. Lactobacillus Ferment Filtrate — Research indicates that this ingredient may play a role in supporting the skin’s microbiome. It has a potent soothing effect that strengthens the skin’s ability to defend itself from aggressors.

— Research indicates that this ingredient may play a role in supporting the skin’s microbiome. It has a potent soothing effect that strengthens the skin’s ability to defend itself from aggressors. Pomegranate Seed Oil — Provides regenerative, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties thanks to its high levels of vitamins A, C, and K, protein, fiber, and essential omega fatty acids.

Details:

Blu Atlas notes that this is a great facial wash for everyday use. Users will benefit from the exfoliating properties of volcanic ash as it strips grime, dead skin, and other contaminants away. The Volcanic Ash Face Cleaner’s formula also helps optimize the pH level and is suitable for a wide range of skin types. All you need is a dime-sized amount, a gentle circular scrubbing motion, and a rinse to get the best results. This is available in three scents: Classic, Coconut Apricot, and Fragrance-Free.

Key Ingredients:

Rosa Damascena (Rose) Flower Water — Rose water helps relieve dullness and puffiness with compounds like vitamin C and phenolics. Rose water may also help heal cuts, burns, and scars more rapidly.

— Rose water helps relieve dullness and puffiness with compounds like vitamin C and phenolics. Rose water may also help heal cuts, burns, and scars more rapidly. Ascorbic Acid — Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is a potent antioxidant agent that plays a part in detoxifying reactions and collagen formation in the skin.

— Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is a potent antioxidant agent that plays a part in detoxifying reactions and collagen formation in the skin. Coffea Canephora — Coffea canephora is a species of coffee that has its origins in sub-Saharan Africa. The coffee’s caffeine is an antioxidant known to protect against some forms of skin damage.

Details:

Stress, lack of sleep, or exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause the skin around our eyes to age rapidly. This leads to a look of tiredness or puffy eyebags in some folks. The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is chock full of natural ingredients which can penetrate the layers of skin to repair from within. Just take the cap off the applicator and move the roller ball over the affected areas. This is also another product you can use daily.

Key Ingredients:

Hibiscus Sabdariffa (Hibiscus) Flower Extract — Hibiscus is rich in anthocyanosides (antioxidants). Antioxidants are proven to help fight skin-damaging free radicals and pollutants.

— Hibiscus is rich in anthocyanosides (antioxidants). Antioxidants are proven to help fight skin-damaging free radicals and pollutants. Jojoba Oil — Jojoba Oil is rich in beauty-boosting vitamins A, D, and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. It has similar properties to the skin’s natural sebum, which means it is able to penetrate deeply into the skin for maximum nourishment.

— Jojoba Oil is rich in beauty-boosting vitamins A, D, and E, as well as antioxidants and fatty acids. It has similar properties to the skin’s natural sebum, which means it is able to penetrate deeply into the skin for maximum nourishment. Bambusa Arundinacea (Bamboo) Stem Extract — Bamboo is antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, and acts as an antibiotic. It helps with acne, dark spots, red spots, and inflamed skin.

Details:

Here we have the Exfoliating Scrub. When you need to break out the big guns, this is exactly what we have in mind. In some cases, wherein milder formulations just won’t cut it, this bad boy will effectively remove stubborn dead skin. Its nature-derived components are brimming with antioxidants, antimicrobials, anti-inflammatories, vitamins, fatty acids, and other beneficial attributes. This should be used twice a week to complement the rest of the skincare treatment plan. Like the Volcanic Ash Face Cleaner, it is sold in three scents: Classic, Coconut Apricot, and Fragrance-Free.

Key Ingredients:

Mango Seed Butter — Mango butter contains an abundance of vitamin E and vitamin C, which may help protect your skin from environmental stressors like sunlight, pollution, and even blue light from screens.

— Mango butter contains an abundance of vitamin E and vitamin C, which may help protect your skin from environmental stressors like sunlight, pollution, and even blue light from screens. Seaweed Extract — Laminaria Algae (Seaweed) Extract is an antioxidant, exfoliant, and hydrator. It helps regulate oil production, and works to exfoliate, brighten, and moisturize dry, dull skin.

— Laminaria Algae (Seaweed) Extract is an antioxidant, exfoliant, and hydrator. It helps regulate oil production, and works to exfoliate, brighten, and moisturize dry, dull skin. Ascorbic Acid — Vitamin C plays a significant role in regulating and maintaining the skin. Ascorbic acid is a naturally sourced form of vitamin C, and is the most biologically active.

Details:

If you are one of the many who suffer from xerosis/xeroderma or commonly known as dry skin, fret not because are ways to treat this troublesome condition. Although this can be attributed to genetics, there are other factors that may aggravate it further. These include harsh chemicals in skincare products, changes in weather, allergies, UV damage, and low humidity in regions with arid climates. The Face Moisturizer is formulated to provide adequate hydration. Blu Atlas recommends a light application on affected areas at night or in the morning.

Our Takeaway

Given the variety of skin types and the number of problems each brings to the table, you won’t find a single cure-all solution in the market. Instead, Blu Atlas offers an outstanding lineup of skincare products to address almost any scenario. The description for the abovementioned items reads, “98.5% of our ingredients are from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals.”

The brand likewise works with a stellar team of dermatologists, who serve as members of the company’s medical advisory board. Moreover, all products in their catalog are made in the U.S.A., paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

