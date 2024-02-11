Cast21 delivers a comfortable healing process for those suffering from broken bones or fractures in the wrist, arm, or hand. Instead of fiberglass or plaster, it uses a sleeve of silicon tubes measured around the patient’s arm. The sleeve is then injected with fast-drying hardening resin for immobilization.

The result is a lightweight, waterproof, breathable, yet durable and very rigid cast that can easily be removed without the need for a saw. While it may look flimsy or hardly reliable as a medical product, it is actually very resilient compared to fiberglass. Its maximal displacement measures an amazing 1000 N (newtons) of force. This is roughly equivalent to withstanding being hit by something massive, say a 224-pound falling object.

Biomedical design engineer Ashley MoyCast first developed the first iteration in 2015 as a college senior at the University of Illinois with the help of fellow Fighting Illini, Jason Troutner, and with Justin Brooks. The trio would then go on to improve the lattice design in 2017 and launch it as the Osteon Defender before renaming it to Cast21.

Cast21 aims to improve orthopedic care and aids in recovery through its innovative immobilization net that is easier to apply and remove than fiberglass or plaster. It aims to help patients get their life back on track amid their injury. Given that it’s waterproof, then it can handle the water, that be in the sea, the pool, the rain, or under the shower. It helps patients heal comfortably and encourages them to stay active as the cast moves with them wherever they go.

Images courtesy of Cast21