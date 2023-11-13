At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed a surge in demand for face masks, UV sterilizers, ventilators, and air filters. Our current situation may not be as dire as before, but we can still benefit from three of the aforementioned items. Narrowing it down, let’s talk about the BreatheSmart 45i from Alen.

Even before the dreaded spread of SARS-CoV-2, air filters were mainstream appliances in the homes of people who regularly suffer from allergies brought about by mold. dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other irritants. Hence, if your healthcare provider recommends it, this is a stylish option for any modern home.

Instead of the cosmetic choices, Alen offers the BreatheSmart 45i in White, Graphite, Brushed Stainless, Espresso, Oak, and Weathered Gray. It measures roughly 25″ x 15″ x 8.5″ (HxWxD) and weighs approximately 15 lbs, which is fairly compact and easy to move around. At the highest setting if 215 CFM, it can clean volumes of up to 800 square feet in 30 minutes.

Alen’s “Pure” air filter is rated as medical-grade H13 HEPA and purportedly removes up to 99.9% of contaminants that are greater than 0.1 microns in size. It should last up to 12 months even when the BreatheSmart 45i operates for 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, noise levels are as low as 23 dBa and as high as 49 dBa.

Take the guesswork out of the equation as the companion app provides a detailed overview of the air quality, temperature, humidity, filter life, and more. Alen also offers various types of filters depending on what your room needs. If the BreatheSmart 45i is within reach, a quick glance at the control panel on top will show LED color rings to indicate the air quality.

Images courtesy of Alen