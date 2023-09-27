By all accounts, diver’s watches are always designed to withstand the unforgiving depths. Therefore, most flaunt a rugged form factor that only grows chunkier the deeper it can go. To celebrate the 70th birthday of its iconic series, Blancpain shows us how to deliver robust performance yet flaunt elegant aesthetics at the same time with the Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act III.

Unless you are already familiar with the brand, it’s easy to pass this off as just another luxury timepiece. Nevertheless, the manufacturer points out that this is based on the MIL-SPEC model in use by the military. This basically tells us that the Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act III is built to withstand the toughest conditions.

Its 41.3 mm x 13.3 mm case is crafted out of bronze-gold with a lug width listed at 20 mm. The uni-directional rotating 9 ct. bronze-gold bezel holds a black ceramic insert engraved with a mixed baton and Arabic numeral diving scale. The metal surfaces of this exquisite timekeeping instrument sport a satin-brushed finish to give it a muted sheen.

Framed within is a black dial adorned with white minute markers and round with baton hour markers. The signature and model name script of the Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act III is positioned at 12 o’clock, while a moisture indicator sits just above 6 o’clock. Vintage Super-LumiNova is applied to the hands, and relevant indices for low-light visibility.

To the right of the case middle is a crown engraved with JB and the case back comes with a sapphire window to view the in-house Caliber 1154.P2. The 192-component, 28-jewel self-winding movement measures just 3.5 mm thick and vibrates at 3 Hz with a 100-hour power reserve. The Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act III uses a NATO strap with a pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Blancpain