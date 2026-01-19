When your gaming rig needs to be vibrant, RGB LED lighting should be enough. Most of these are fully customizable with a way to toggle brightness, patterns, and colors. Others prefer to personalize their setup with third-party accessories of varying hues. Meanwhile, another option is about to drop, and it’s the BLACKPINK x Razer Collection.

This is a collaboration between some of the biggest names in music and gaming peripherals. For the longest time, the Singaporean outfit only offered its products in black with neon green accents. As RGB lighting became mainstream, it was quickly turned into a distinctive feature across the lineup.

Over the years, the firm further diversified its chromatic choices. These include the Mercury White Collection, Phantom White Collection, and the Quartz Collection. We want to point out that the BLACKPINK x Razer Collection is completely different from the latter.

Moreover, it’s a special partnership with the South Korean girl group. The official slogan for this campaign is “Play in Pink” and targets fans of the foursome as well as gamers with a penchant for the shade. Another notable visual aspect of this capsule is its tribute to the ongoing “DEADLINE” world tour.

“Rather than turning gaming gear into memorabilia, the collection focuses on functional products that fit seamlessly into everyday play, work, and downtime – making it accessible to casual gamers, fans, and first-time Razer users alike,” reads the press release. Initial availability is reportedly exclusive to a pop-up store at the Hong Kong leg of the tour.

Global distribution will soon follow around the second quarter of 2026. The BLACKPINK x Razer Collection includes the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless, DeathAdder Essential, Gigantus V2 – Medium, and Enki X. Each SKU is decked in black and pink with special graphics and branding.

Images courtesy of Razer/BLACKPINK/YG Entertainment