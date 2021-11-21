When you’re holiday shopping early to avoid the rush, some retailers are actually offering awesome discounts. You just need to know where to look. That’s why we’re here to point our readers in the right direction. If it’s true wireless earbuds you’re after, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup has some excellent options. Moreover, Amazon currently has a Black Friday 2021 deal you don’t want to miss out on.

These days, Apple appears to be the undisputed champ when it comes to TWS audio thanks to its AirPods. However, not every user is aware of the South Korean brand’s feature-packed alternatives. Thankfully, eager buyers can get their hands on three models for up to 40% off the regular retail price. There’s the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live.

SEE DEALS

Galaxy Buds 2

Much like its Cupertino, California-based rival, Samsung also regularly refreshes its hardware catalog. In fact, the Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest mid-range unit that packs everything you need in a low-profile package. These are available in four colors: White, Lavender, Olive, and Graphite. Active noise cancellation tech provides an immersive listening experience. Switch this feature off and you can get up to 7.5 hours on a single charge.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Although this came out a little earlier, the Galaxy Buds Pro still ships with enough cool capabilities over the AirPods. ANC remains a major selling point here, but this bad boy boasts a more durable build over the Galaxy Buds 2. The IPX7-rated water resistance means it can survive submersion in freshwater, up to a meter deep, for 30 minutes. You can grab it in White, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Black.

Galaxy Buds Live

This might be the oldest release of the bunch but is the most affordable as well. It manages to stand out thanks to the bean-shape silhouette of the housing. Not to mention the glossy metallic finish in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Black, or Mystic Red. Each TWS bud packs a 12-mm AKG-tuned driver for studio-grade acoustics. Sadly, it’s lacking in the ingress protection department, which could be a dealbreaker for those with an active lifestyle. Nevertheless, there’s enough of the good stuff to outweigh its flaws.

ANC, AKG-Tuned Acoustics, And Style

As you can see, all three of Samsung’s TWS selections tout ANC technology and AKG tuning. Furthermore, the compact design and stunning colors are so much better than what the AirPods can deliver. Plus, Amazon’s 2021 Black Friday pricing makes it too attractive to ignore. If it were up to us, the Galaxy Buds Pro seems like the most solid choice here. Overall, there is a model to fit every budget.

SEE DEALS

Images courtesy of Samsung