This early on in 2023, the non-stop barrage of exceptional automotive announcements hints at a great year for motoring. We have auctions, concepts, upcoming shows, and surprise reveals. Bizzarrini fits the latter as it takes the covers off its latest project – the Giotto. While there is no shortage of exotic Italian supercars available, there’s always room for more.

For those who’ve done their research, the name is a tribute to the carmaker’s founder, Giotto Bizzarrini. “This is a limited run super sports car focused on delivering Italian design, exceptional luxury and an ultimate dedication to driving enjoyment,” states the press materials, “A purist choice, authentic and incredibly rare.”

One look at the Giotto and it’s clear the team understands the assignment. Although the marque closed its books and facilities in 1969, it still enjoys a strong following from fans both old and new. Perhaps its most iconic work to date is the Bizzarrini 5300 GT and it becomes the source of inspiration for this curvaceous beauty.

Endowed with a low-slung profile with aggressive aerodynamics, this machine exudes speed and handling. The exterior is brimming with flowing lines in all the right places. A signature feature Bizzarini lifts from its older model are the dual vents on the hood that line up with the slim LED headlamps.

Its windshield almost wraps around the entire cockpit if not for the visible A-pillar. Nonetheless, the style remains cohesive with its sleek body. The manufacturer does not share much regarding the technical details of its powertrain. However, we do know it rocks a V12 mill and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Mark your calendars for 2024 when testing of the Giotto officially begins.

Images courtesy of Bizzarrini