How effective is your dental hygiene routine? We know folks generally do just fine with the bare minimum, but it’s probably not the most optimal in oral care. Experts recommend we brush our teeth and tongue with a fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day. Gargling with antibacterial mouthwash and flossing are likewise excellent habits. Meanwhile, Bitvae offers a modern gadget that provides several advantages over the latter called the C2.

Most of you have probably seen or used an oral irrigator during a visit to the dentist. In addition to their array of cleaning tools, this usually comes into play for areas toothbrush bristles cannot reach. Many agree water flossing is safer than the traditional method. Likewise, it’s gentler on the gums which minimizes the risk of bleeding. The C2 from Bitvae is a user-friendly solution that won’t break the bank.

ORDERING AND UNBOXING YOUR C2

Bitvae is exclusively partnering with Amazon for the retail of its products, and you can order the water flosser here. Pick from five cool colors: Frost White, Black, Midnight Blue, Quartz Pink, and Sky Blue. As you can see, there’s enough variety to cater to the buyers’ personal tastes.

It ships out in a minimalist box with the branding, image, and technical details printed in white against a black background. Pop the lid open and inside you’ll find the five standard nozzles, a tongue scraper attachment, the C2, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and documentation.

Everything is individually wrapped, and we find it handy for people who want to keep the other nozzles as extras. Bitvae includes more than one for households with multiple users to keep things hygienic. Although there might be some residual power from the factory, it’s advisable to fully charge it beforehand.

SLEEK AND ERGONOMIC FORM FACTOR

At a glance, it’s clear there are fascinating selling points that make the C2 a worthwhile purchase to augment your oral cleaning program. Before we get into the specifics, let’s talk about the design. Bitvae understands the typical problems with other water flossing machines and addresses these issues. Unlike wired models that are somewhat cumbersome, it is compact, cordless, and convenient.

The body is contoured to fit perfectly in your hands, while the textured surfaces improve grip. The top section sports a receptacle where the nozzles go into. These securely lock in place but can rotate 360 degrees to find the best angle. Keep in mind the flosser tips require a push of the release button to remove or replace. This is a simple yet clever system which further enhances its appeal.

On the body, there is a control panel with two buttons and status LEDs positioned within reach of your thumb. Also, a rubber flap covers the charging port which keeps the C2 waterproof. The IPX7 rating means it’s safe to use in the shower and can be washed directly under running water without worries. The bottom holds a 300 ml reservoir and can be filled in two ways.

FEATURES, FUNCTIONS, AND BENEFITS

As the name says, this is an oral hygiene appliance that replaces the classic thread floss. A motorized pump generates pulsating jets of water ranging from 30 to 100 PSI to dislodge food particles and plaque from your teeth. It supports three pressure levels: Low, Medium, And High. After it’s turned off, the C2 remembers the most recent mode toggled upon activation.

According to Bitvae, it takes approximately three hours to completely recharge the built-in battery. Nevertheless, the C2 can operate for up to 40 days in the lowest setting. Moreover, the wide mouth of the water tank makes it easy to clean. Even if you have braces, fillings, implants, and other types of dental restorations, this oral irrigator will get the job done.

Dentists can attest to the advantages a water flosser brings to the table. Among those indicated by studies show a significant reduction in risk for cavities and gum disease courtesy of its deep cleaning action. In fact, you can check out this article for a comprehensive overview of oral care tools like the C2.

OUR TAKEAWAY

The C2 certainly delivers where it counts when it comes to oral hygiene. Given that there are a lot of folks with sensitive gums, regular flossing may not be the best course of action. However, what Bitvae is marketing here might just be the most versatile solution out there. After incorporating this into our daily routine, going back to our previous regimen was no longer an option. Give it a try and you won’t regret the decision.

ORDER YOURS NOW