Now is a good time to shop for gifts this holiday season. Although Black Friday is practically just around the corner, we want to share some cool items to consider ahead of the rush. If your loved ones are Star Wars fans, then this collection of miniature Bluetooth speakers from Bitty Boomers would make awesome stocking stuffers.

Given the size of these things, don’t expect audiophile-grade sound. However, the details of each SKU are remarkable and would delight fanboys and fangirls alike. So far, the models available are Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Chewbacca, Grogu, Boba Fett, R2-D2, The Mandalorian, and Wicket. Take note that some characters have more than one version available.

To spread holiday cheer in style, check out the special variants of Darth Vader and Grogu Bitty Boomers as they sport a candy cane and Santa hat, respectively. Nevertheless, the entire lineup should please any Star Wars enthusiast and will eventually find their way into display cabinets, bookshelves, or desks for their whimsical appeal.

Aesthetics aside, the Bitty Boomers are fully functional Bluetooth speakers that mostly measure about 2″ x 2″ depending on the character and their accessories. A full battery charge is enough for up to four hours of music playback depending on how loud the volume has been set. You can even use these as a camera remote for your smartphone. Press the power button once to take a photo or shoot a video.

For a more immersive listening experience, pair two Bitty Boomers for a true wireless stereo effect. So far the only downside is the charging port which is still using an outdated micro-USB configuration. Other than that, its Star Wars tie-in makes it a great present for collectors and casual fans alike.

Images courtesy of Bitty Boomers