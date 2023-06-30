Oakland California-based BISON GEARS patterned its Kiridashi Pocket Knife from the Japanese utility knife. “Kiridashi” is a Japanese word that means pointed knife. It’s a practical and versatile tool that is used for everything from whittling, carving, paring, slicing, and nearly every cutting chore.

But BISON GEARS crafted its own iteration of the traditional Kiridashi knife to be even smaller, so it can fit in your shirt pocket or even in your wallet. It is just 0.20 inches thick and measures 2.46” long. It’s comparable to a USB drive in size.

The BISON GEARS Kiridashi Pocket Knife is machined from 8CR13MOV stainless steel, making it resistant to corrosion and boasting great edge retention. It also weighs just 0.15 ounces. Despite its size, it packs a powerful angled edge with a sharp tip that can easily pierce anything it gets its way.

It easily slices through boxes and envelopes and makes a great outdoor companion too as it can whittle wood or scrape flint. This is a single bevel knife so it doesn’t come with a handle. Instead, it features a finger ring to aid with grip. The loop also doubles as a tether to a key ring, carabiner, or paracord.

The BISON GEARS Kiridashi Pocket Knife comes with its own card shape SAYA or case which serves as a holder for safekeeping when not in use. The holder features a hinge that helps pivot the blade. This utility knife is available in five colors including Summer Orange, Snow White, Baby Blue, Military Green, and Cool Black.

Images courtesy of BISON GEARS