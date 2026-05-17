For an architect, the terrain can either inspire their blueprints or become a huge hurdle in the process. Thankfully, modern options are available to either incorporate the existing topography into the build or simply even out the surfaces. For KWK Promes, however, they’ve turned it into a standout feature of the Yaw House.

A bird’s eye view of the property shows undulating surfaces covered in greenery. Next are the bare concrete surfaces that form the distinctive structure of this single-family home. Defining the residences is a combination of geometric forms, as well as curves. This is noticeable with the gable roof and circular volumes.

In addition to the pronounced angles of the primary cover are reverse dormer windows and a lower section covered in grass. You can find the Yaw House in the southern region of Poland, specifically close to the Beskid Mountains. Its unique silhouette practically turns the dwelling into an attraction of sorts in its neighborhood.

Given the layout of its spaces, the studio reveals that a last-minute tweak was taken into consideration. It seems a family member of the client needed a pool for rehabilitation. Thus, instead of an outdoor one, it became an indoor amenity. Technically, you can call it underground since its placement is slightly lower than the ground floor.

The Yaw House boasts an interior that receives plenty of sunlight courtesy of its full-height glazing that spans almost the entire inner facade. KWK Promes uses a combination of timber for the ceilings and stone/concrete for the floors. All of the bedrooms are found on the upper floor.

Images courtesy of Jacub Certowicz/KWK Promes